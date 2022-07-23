Textbook Question
Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
c.
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Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
c.
Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7
b.
Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?
Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
d.
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
b.
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2