Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7
b.
Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7
b.
Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?
Which of the following objects are chiral?
a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle
b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle
c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle
d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle
Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?
Which of the following objects are chiral?
e. a wheelbarrow
f. a remote control device
g. a nail
h. screw
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2