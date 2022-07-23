Textbook Question
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3
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Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3
Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?
Which of the following objects are chiral?
a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle
b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle
c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle
d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle
Draw the Z isomer of an alkene that has a CH3 and an H on one sp2 carbon and isopropyl and butyl groups on the other sp2 carbon.
Which of the following objects are chiral?
e. a wheelbarrow
f. a remote control device
g. a nail
h. screw
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2