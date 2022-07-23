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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 9
Chapter 5, Problem 9

Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?

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1
Step 1: Identify the double bond in tamoxifen's structure that can exhibit E/Z isomerism. In the provided structure, the double bond is located between the central carbon and the phenyl group attached to the chlorine atom.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the groups attached to the double bond using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. The groups attached to the double bond are the phenyl group with the chlorine atom and the other phenyl group. Consider atomic numbers and connectivity to determine priority.
Step 3: Determine the spatial arrangement of the higher-priority groups. If the higher-priority groups are on opposite sides of the double bond, the isomer is E. If they are on the same side, the isomer is Z.
Step 4: Analyze the structure provided in the image. Observe the orientation of the phenyl groups relative to the double bond to decide whether tamoxifen is an E or Z isomer.
Step 5: Conclude the isomer type based on the spatial arrangement observed in the structure. Ensure the analysis aligns with the priority rules and the geometry of the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. In organic chemistry, isomers can be classified into structural isomers and stereoisomers, the latter including geometric isomers like cis and trans. Understanding isomerism is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of compounds, such as tamoxifen.
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Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism that occurs due to restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In this context, 'cis' refers to substituents being on the same side of the double bond, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides. This distinction can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the molecules, including their biological activity.
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Estrogen Receptors

Estrogen receptors are proteins that bind estrogen and mediate its effects in the body, playing a crucial role in the growth and regulation of breast tissue. Tamoxifen acts as a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), meaning it can block or activate these receptors depending on the tissue type. Understanding the interaction between tamoxifen and estrogen receptors is essential for grasping its therapeutic role in breast cancer treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7

b.

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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3

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Textbook Question

Which of the following objects are chiral?

a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle

b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle

c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle

d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle

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Textbook Question

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw the Z isomer of an alkene that has a CH3 and an H on one sp2 carbon and isopropyl and butyl groups on the other sp2 carbon.

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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2

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