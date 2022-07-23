Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
From the Arrhenius equation, predict how
b. increasing the temperature affects the rate constant for a reaction.
The rate constant for a reaction can be increased by ______ the stability of the reactant or by ______ the stability of the transition state.
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a two-step reaction in which the first step is endergonic, the second step is exergonic, and the overall reaction is endergonic. Label the reactants, products, intermediates, and transition states.
The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1
b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on
1. the rate of the reaction?
2. the rate constant for the reaction?
a. Which reaction has a greater equilibrium constant: one with a rate constant of 1 × 10-3 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 × 10-5 sec-1 for the reverse reaction, or one with a rate constant of 1 × 10-2 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 × 10-3 sec-1 for the reverse reaction?
b. If both reactions start with a reactant concentration of 1.0 M, which reaction will form the most product when the reactions have reached equilibrium?