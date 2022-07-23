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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 32
Chapter 6, Problem 32

The rate constant for a reaction can be increased by ______ the stability of the reactant or by ______ the stability of the transition state.

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Identify the relationship between the rate constant and the activation energy using the Arrhenius equation: k = Ae^{-Ea/RT}, where k is the rate constant, A is the pre-exponential factor, Ea is the activation energy, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature.
Understand that the activation energy (Ea) is the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed. Lowering the activation energy increases the rate constant.
Recognize that increasing the stability of the reactant typically increases the activation energy, as the reactant is at a lower energy state, making it harder to reach the transition state.
Realize that increasing the stability of the transition state lowers the activation energy, as the energy difference between the reactant and the transition state is reduced.
Conclude that the rate constant for a reaction can be increased by decreasing the stability of the reactant or by increasing the stability of the transition state.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate Constant

The rate constant (k) is a proportionality factor in the rate equation of a chemical reaction, indicating how quickly a reaction proceeds. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, concentration, and the nature of the reactants. A higher rate constant signifies a faster reaction, while a lower rate constant indicates a slower reaction.
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Stability of Reactants

The stability of reactants refers to their energy state and tendency to undergo a reaction. More stable reactants have lower energy and are less likely to react, while less stable reactants are more reactive. Enhancing the stability of reactants can lead to a decrease in the rate of reaction, as they are less inclined to transition into products.
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Transition State

The transition state is a high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms that occurs during the transformation from reactants to products. It represents the peak of the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed. Increasing the stability of the transition state lowers the activation energy, thereby increasing the rate constant and accelerating the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which

a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.

b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.

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Textbook Question

From the Arrhenius equation, predict how

b. increasing the temperature affects the rate constant for a reaction.

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Textbook Question

Convert the following perspective formulas to Fischer projections.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

From the Arrhenius equation, predict how

a. increasing the experimental activation energy affects the rate constant for a reaction.

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1

b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on

1. the rate of the reaction?

2. the rate constant for the reaction?

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Textbook Question

a. Which reaction has a greater equilibrium constant: one with a rate constant of 1 × 10-3 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 × 10-5 sec-1 for the reverse reaction, or one with a rate constant of 1 × 10-2 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 × 10-3 sec-1 for the reverse reaction?

b. If both reactions start with a reactant concentration of 1.0 M, which reaction will form the most product when the reactions have reached equilibrium?

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