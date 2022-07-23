Textbook Question
When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
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When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
Which compound is hydrated more rapidly?
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
When the following compound is hydrated in the presence of acid, the unreacted alkene is found to have retained the deuterium atoms. What does this tell you about the mechanism for hydration?