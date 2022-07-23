Halohydrin Formation

Halohydrin formation is a reaction where an alkene reacts with a halogen (like Br2) in the presence of water or alcohol, leading to the formation of a halohydrin. In this process, one of the halogen atoms adds to one carbon of the double bond, while a hydroxyl or alkoxy group adds to the other carbon, resulting in a compound with both a halogen and a hydroxyl or alkoxy group.