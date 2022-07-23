Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
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Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
b. Is the initially formed carbocation primary, secondary, or tertiary?
c. Is the rearranged carbocation primary, secondary, or tertiary?
d. Why does the rearrangement occur?
Which compound is hydrated more rapidly?
Draw the products of the following reactions, including their configurations:
When the following compound is hydrated in the presence of acid, the unreacted alkene is found to have retained the deuterium atoms. What does this tell you about the mechanism for hydration?
What alkene gives the product shown after reaction first with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
c.