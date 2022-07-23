a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?
b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?
c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
2.
a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?
b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?
c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
2.
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
d. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
a. What stereoisomers are formed in the following reaction? Are they enantiomers or diastereomers?
b. Which stereoisomer is formed in greater yield?
The reaction of 2-ethyl-1-pentene with Br2, with H2 + Pd/C, or with R2BH/THF followed by aqueous HO- + H2O2 leads to a racemic mixture. Explain why a racemic mixture is obtained in each case.
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
c. cis-2-butene
a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?
b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?
c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
1.