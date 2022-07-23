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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 31a
Chapter 7, Problem 31a

What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?

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Identify the reaction type: Oxidative cleavage of alkenes typically involves breaking the double bond and forming carbonyl compounds (ketones or aldehydes) depending on the substituents attached to the double bond. In this case, the product is specified as a ketone with three carbons.
Recall the structure of a ketone: A ketone has the general formula R-CO-R', where the carbonyl group (C=O) is bonded to two alkyl groups. For a three-carbon ketone, the structure would be CH3-CO-CH3 (acetone).
Work backward to determine the alkene: To form a ketone upon oxidative cleavage, the double bond in the alkene must be flanked by two alkyl groups. For acetone, the alkene must have a structure where the double bond is between two methyl groups, such as 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene.
Verify the oxidative cleavage process: When the double bond in 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene undergoes oxidative cleavage (e.g., using reagents like ozone followed by reductive workup or KMnO4 under acidic conditions), the bond breaks, and each carbon of the double bond forms a carbonyl group. This results in two molecules of acetone.
Conclude the reasoning: The alkene that would give only a ketone with three carbons (acetone) as the product of oxidative cleavage is 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidative Cleavage

Oxidative cleavage is a reaction where alkenes are broken down into carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones, typically using reagents like ozone (O3) or potassium permanganate (KMnO4). This process involves the addition of oxygen across the double bond, leading to the formation of carbonyl groups. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the products formed from specific alkenes.
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Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. The position and substitution of this double bond significantly influence the reactivity of the alkene during oxidative cleavage. Identifying the correct alkene structure is essential to determine which alkene will yield a specific carbonyl product, such as a ketone with three carbons.
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Ketone Formation

Ketones are organic compounds characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) flanked by two carbon atoms. In the context of oxidative cleavage, a ketone is formed when the cleavage of an alkene results in a carbonyl group being attached to two alkyl groups. Recognizing the conditions under which a ketone is produced, particularly from a three-carbon chain, is vital for solving the given question.
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