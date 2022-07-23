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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 31b
Chapter 7, Problem 31b

What alkenes would give only an aldehyde with four carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: Oxidative cleavage of alkenes typically involves reagents like ozone (O₃) followed by a reducing agent (e.g., Zn/H₂O) or KMnO₄ under acidic conditions. This reaction breaks the double bond and converts the resulting fragments into carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones).
Determine the product: The problem specifies that the product is an aldehyde with four carbons. This means the alkene must be cleaved in such a way that one of the fragments forms an aldehyde with exactly four carbon atoms.
Analyze the structure of the product: An aldehyde with four carbons has the general formula CH₃(CH₂)₂CHO. This indicates that the alkene must have been cleaved to produce this specific aldehyde fragment.
Work backward to deduce the alkene: To form an aldehyde with four carbons, the double bond in the alkene must be positioned such that one of the resulting fragments after cleavage is CH₃(CH₂)₂CHO. For example, the alkene could be 1-hexene (CH₂=CH(CH₂)₃CH₃) or 2-hexene (CH₃CH=CH(CH₂)₂CH₃), as these would yield the desired aldehyde upon oxidative cleavage.
Verify the possibilities: Ensure that the proposed alkenes meet the criteria of producing only the specified aldehyde as a product. For example, symmetrical alkenes like 2-hexene would produce two identical aldehyde molecules, while unsymmetrical alkenes like 1-hexene would produce one aldehyde and one other fragment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidative Cleavage

Oxidative cleavage is a reaction where alkenes are broken down into smaller carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones, through the addition of oxidizing agents. This process involves the cleavage of the carbon-carbon double bond, resulting in the formation of carbonyl groups. Understanding the conditions and reagents used in oxidative cleavage is crucial for predicting the products formed from specific alkenes.
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Aldehyde Structure

Aldehydes are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. In the context of the question, identifying alkenes that yield a four-carbon aldehyde requires knowledge of how the carbon skeleton is rearranged during oxidative cleavage.
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Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons with at least one carbon-carbon double bond, making them reactive towards various chemical reactions, including oxidation. The position and substitution of the double bond in the alkene influence the products formed during reactions. Recognizing which alkenes can lead to a specific aldehyde product is essential for solving the question regarding oxidative cleavage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

c.

d.

725
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Textbook Question

What aspect of the structure of the alkene does ozonolysis not tell you?

920
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Textbook Question

What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?

1111
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Textbook Question

The following product was obtained from the ozonolysis of an alkene followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide. What is the structure of the alkene?

a.

721
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Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

e.

f.

673
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Textbook Question

The following products were obtained from the oxidative cleavage of a diene. What is the structure of the diene?

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