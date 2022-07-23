Work backward to deduce the alkene: To form an aldehyde with four carbons, the double bond in the alkene must be positioned such that one of the resulting fragments after cleavage is CH₃(CH₂)₂CHO. For example, the alkene could be 1-hexene (CH₂=CH(CH₂)₃CH₃) or 2-hexene (CH₃CH=CH(CH₂)₂CH₃), as these would yield the desired aldehyde upon oxidative cleavage.