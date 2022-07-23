Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonides. These ozonides can then be hydrolyzed or treated with a reducing agent, such as dimethyl sulfide, to yield the final carbonyl products.