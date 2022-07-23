Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 30c,d
Chapter 7, Problem 30c,d

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. Ozonolysis is a reaction where ozone (O₃) cleaves double bonds in alkenes to form ozonides. These ozonides are then reduced by dimethyl sulfide (DMS) to yield carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones).
Step 2: Analyze the first compound (cyclohexene). Cyclohexene contains one double bond in a six-membered ring. Ozone will cleave this double bond, splitting the ring into two fragments. Each fragment will form a carbonyl group.
Step 3: Predict the products for cyclohexene. After ozonolysis and reduction with dimethyl sulfide, the two fragments will be converted into two molecules of formaldehyde (CH₂O).
Step 4: Analyze the second compound (methylcyclohexene). Methylcyclohexene contains a double bond in a six-membered ring with a methyl group attached. Ozone will cleave the double bond, splitting the ring into two fragments. One fragment will contain the methyl group, and the other will not.
Step 5: Predict the products for methylcyclohexene. After ozonolysis and reduction with dimethyl sulfide, the fragment with the methyl group will form acetaldehyde (CH₃CHO), and the other fragment will form formaldehyde (CH₂O).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonides. These ozonides can then be hydrolyzed or treated with a reducing agent, such as dimethyl sulfide, to yield the final carbonyl products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:30
General properties of ozonolysis.

Dimethyl Sulfide as a Reducing Agent

Dimethyl sulfide (DMS) is often used as a reducing agent in organic reactions, particularly in the reduction of ozonides formed during ozonolysis. DMS can effectively convert ozonides into stable carbonyl compounds by reducing them, thus preventing the formation of potentially unstable intermediates. This step is crucial for obtaining the desired products from the ozonolysis reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Reducing Agents

Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds, which include aldehydes and ketones, are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). The formation of these compounds is a key outcome of ozonolysis reactions. Understanding the structure and reactivity of carbonyl compounds is essential for predicting the products of reactions involving ozone and dimethyl sulfide, as they play a significant role in various organic transformations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Defining meso compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following reactions as an oxidation reaction, a reduction reaction, or neither.

a.

b.

941
views
Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

a.

1712
views
Textbook Question

What alkenes would give only an aldehyde with four carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage

1025
views
Textbook Question

What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?

1111
views
Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

b.

1378
views
Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

e.

f.

673
views