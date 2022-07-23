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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 32
Chapter 7, Problem 32

What aspect of the structure of the alkene does ozonolysis not tell you?

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Ozonolysis is a reaction where an alkene is cleaved by ozone (O₃) to form carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones). This reaction is useful for determining the positions of double bonds in an alkene.
When an alkene undergoes ozonolysis, the double bond is broken, and each carbon atom of the double bond is converted into a carbonyl group. The products provide information about the connectivity of the carbon atoms around the double bond.
However, ozonolysis does not provide information about the stereochemistry of the alkene. Specifically, it does not reveal whether the original alkene was in the cis (Z) or trans (E) configuration.
This limitation arises because the cleavage of the double bond during ozonolysis eliminates any stereochemical information. The products are the same regardless of whether the starting alkene was cis or trans.
To determine the stereochemistry of an alkene, other methods such as spectroscopic techniques (e.g., NMR) or reactions that preserve stereochemistry would need to be used.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). This double bond influences their reactivity and geometry, leading to unique properties such as cis-trans isomerism. Understanding the specific arrangement of substituents around the double bond is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes.
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Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of carbon-carbon double bonds using ozone (O3), resulting in the formation of carbonyl compounds such as aldehydes and ketones. While this reaction provides information about the products formed from the alkene, it does not reveal the stereochemistry or the specific arrangement of substituents around the double bond, which are essential for understanding the alkene's structure.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of alkenes, stereochemistry is important because the configuration of substituents around the double bond can lead to different isomers with distinct properties. Ozonolysis does not provide information about these configurations, which are critical for understanding the reactivity and characteristics of the alkene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What alkenes would give only an aldehyde with four carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage

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Textbook Question

The following product was obtained from the ozonolysis of an alkene followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide. What is the structure of the alkene?

b.

726
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Textbook Question

What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?

1111
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Textbook Question

The following product was obtained from the ozonolysis of an alkene followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide. What is the structure of the alkene?

a.

721
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Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

e.

f.

673
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Textbook Question

The following products were obtained from the oxidative cleavage of a diene. What is the structure of the diene?

1045
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