Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
h. cis-2-butene + HBr
The reaction of an alkene with diazomethane forms a cyclopropane ring. Propose a mechanism for the reaction. (Hint: It is a concerted reaction.)
A, a compound with molecular formula C6H10, contains three methylene units. A reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to yield B. A reacts with aqueous acid to form a single product, C, and undergoes hydroboration/oxidation to form a pair of enantiomers, D and E. Ozonolysis of A followed by reaction with dimethyl sulfide forms F with molecular formula C6H10O2. Provide structures for A–F.
Of the possible products shown for the following reaction, are there any that will not be formed?
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
j. (E)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C