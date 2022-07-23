Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. In the case of alkenes, stereoisomers can arise due to the presence of double bonds, which restrict rotation. The (Z) and (E) designations indicate the relative positions of substituents around the double bond, and understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the stereoisomers formed after hydrogenation.