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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 87i
Chapter 7, Problem 87i

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. In this case, the reaction involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) in the presence of a catalyst (Pd/C), which is a typical catalytic hydrogenation reaction. This reaction converts alkenes into alkanes by breaking the double bond and adding hydrogen atoms.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the reactant. The reactant is (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene, which has a double bond between the second and third carbon atoms. The (Z) configuration indicates that the two chlorine atoms are on the same side of the double bond.
Step 3: Predict the product of the reaction. During catalytic hydrogenation, the double bond is reduced to a single bond, and two hydrogen atoms are added to the carbons that were part of the double bond. The stereochemistry of the product must be considered since the addition of hydrogen occurs on the same face of the molecule (syn addition).
Step 4: Determine if stereoisomers are formed. Since the original molecule has substituents (chlorine atoms) on the same side of the double bond, the product will retain the relative positions of these substituents. The resulting product will be a single stereoisomer because the addition of hydrogen does not create new stereocenters.
Step 5: Draw the product structure. The final product is 2,3-dichlorobutane, where the double bond has been replaced by a single bond, and hydrogen atoms are added to the second and third carbons. Ensure the chlorine atoms remain on the same side of the molecule to reflect the original (Z) configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, typically alkenes or alkynes, in the presence of a catalyst such as palladium on carbon (Pd/C). This process converts double or triple bonds into single bonds, resulting in saturated hydrocarbons. In the context of the given reaction, hydrogenation of (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene will lead to the formation of a saturated product.
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The definition of hydrogenation.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. In the case of alkenes, stereoisomers can arise due to the presence of double bonds, which restrict rotation. The (Z) and (E) designations indicate the relative positions of substituents around the double bond, and understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the stereoisomers formed after hydrogenation.
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Chirality and Stereocenters

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of one or more stereocenters (chiral centers). A stereocenter is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. In the reaction of (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene, the resulting product may contain stereocenters, leading to the formation of different stereoisomers, which must be represented to fully describe the products of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

h. cis-2-butene + HBr

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

k. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C

l. (E)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C

865
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Textbook Question

Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?

1821
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr

1254
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Textbook Question

Of the possible products shown for the following reaction, are there any that will not be formed?

1149
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

j. (E)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C

1324
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