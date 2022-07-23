Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
h. cis-2-butene + HBr
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
h. cis-2-butene + HBr
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
k. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C
l. (E)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C
Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr
Of the possible products shown for the following reaction, are there any that will not be formed?
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
j. (E)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C