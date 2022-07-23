Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
k. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C
l. (E)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
e.
Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
j. (E)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C