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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 87h
Chapter 7, Problem 87h

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
h. cis-2-butene + HBr

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1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves cis-2-butene (an alkene) and HBr (a hydrogen halide). This is an electrophilic addition reaction, where the π-bond of the alkene reacts with HBr.
Determine the regioselectivity: According to Markovnikov's rule, the hydrogen (H) from HBr will add to the carbon of the double bond that already has more hydrogens, while the bromine (Br) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogens.
Analyze the stereochemistry: Since the starting compound is cis-2-butene, the addition of HBr can lead to the formation of stereoisomers. The reaction proceeds through a planar carbocation intermediate, allowing Br⁻ to attack from either side, potentially forming enantiomers.
Draw the products: The products will be 2-bromobutane. Because the intermediate is planar, the bromine can add to either face of the carbocation, resulting in the formation of two stereoisomers (R and S configurations).
Verify the stereoisomers: Ensure that the two products are non-superimposable mirror images (enantiomers) by assigning R/S configurations to the chiral center in each product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, leading to the formation of a more complex molecule. In the case of alkenes like cis-2-butene reacting with HBr, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen atom of HBr, resulting in the formation of a bromoalkane.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. When cis-2-butene reacts with HBr, the addition can lead to the formation of chiral centers, resulting in stereoisomers. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the types of products formed and their specific configurations.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. In the reaction of cis-2-butene with HBr, this rule helps predict that the bromine will attach to the more substituted carbon, leading to the formation of specific products and their stereoisomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

i. (Z)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C

1341
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

k. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C

l. (E)-3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene + H2, Pd/C

865
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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

e.

792
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Textbook Question

Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?

1821
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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr

1254
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

j. (E)-2,3-dichloro-2-butene + H2, Pd/C

1324
views