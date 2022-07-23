What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
i. (Z)-3,4-dimethyl-3-heptene + H2, Pd/C
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
f. 1,2-dideuteriocyclohexene + H2, Pd/C
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
a. What product is obtained from the reaction of HCl with 1-butene? With 2-butene?
b. Which of the two reactions has the greater free energy of activation?
c. Which compound reacts more rapidly with HCl: (Z)-2-butene or (E)-2-butene?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.