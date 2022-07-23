Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
c. 1-ethylcyclohexene + H2O + H2SO4
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Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
c. 1-ethylcyclohexene + H2O + H2SO4
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed
f. 1,2-dideuteriocyclohexene + H2, Pd/C
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
Which stereoisomer of 3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol when it reacts with Br2 and H2O?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b.
Which stereoisomer of 3-hexene forms a meso compound when it reacts with Br2?