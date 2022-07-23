Chirality and Enantiomers

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of chiral centers (typically carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents). Enantiomers are pairs of chiral molecules that are mirror images of each other. The formation of specific enantiomers during reactions, such as hydrogenation, is critical for determining the stereochemical outcome of the reaction.