For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
c.
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
c.
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
h. cis-2-butene + HBr
Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
d.
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.
g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr
For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
b.