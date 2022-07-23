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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 85e
Chapter 7, Problem 85e

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the double bonds in the given compound. In the provided structure, there are two double bonds: one within the ring and one outside the ring.
Step 2: Understand the ozonolysis reaction. Ozonolysis involves the cleavage of double bonds by ozone (O₃), forming ozonides as intermediates. These ozonides are then reduced to carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones) using a reducing agent such as dimethyl sulfide (DMS).
Step 3: Break each double bond symmetrically. For the double bond within the ring, split it into two carbonyl groups. For the double bond outside the ring, split it into two carbonyl groups as well. Each carbon involved in the double bond will form a carbonyl group (C=O).
Step 4: Assign the products based on the cleavage. For the double bond within the ring, the two carbons will form ketones or aldehydes depending on their substituents. For the double bond outside the ring, the two carbons will form aldehydes or ketones as well.
Step 5: Draw the final products. After ozonolysis and treatment with dimethyl sulfide, the compound will yield specific carbonyl compounds. Ensure that the products are consistent with the positions of the original double bonds in the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones. The reaction proceeds through the formation of a cyclic ozonide intermediate, which is then hydrolyzed to yield the final carbonyl products. Understanding the structure of the starting alkene is crucial, as it determines the nature and position of the resulting carbonyl groups.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Dimethyl Sulfide (DMS) Treatment

After ozonolysis, the treatment with dimethyl sulfide (DMS) serves to reduce the ozonide intermediate, converting it into stable carbonyl compounds. DMS acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon of the ozonide, which helps in the stabilization of the products. This step is essential for completing the reaction sequence and obtaining the final products in a more manageable form.
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Reagents used to oxidize Sulfides.

Product Identification

Identifying the products of ozonolysis followed by DMS treatment requires a solid understanding of the starting material's structure and the reaction mechanisms involved. The products can vary significantly based on the substitution pattern of the alkene, leading to different aldehydes or ketones. Familiarity with functional group transformations and the ability to predict the outcomes based on the reaction conditions is vital for accurately determining the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

c.

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Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

h. cis-2-butene + HBr

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Textbook Question

Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

b.

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