Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones. The reaction proceeds through the formation of a cyclic ozonide intermediate, which is then hydrolyzed to yield the final carbonyl products. Understanding the structure of the starting alkene is crucial, as it determines the nature and position of the resulting carbonyl groups.