Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. The ozonide is then hydrolyzed or treated with a reducing agent to yield the final carbonyl products.