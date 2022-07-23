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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 85d
Chapter 7, Problem 85d

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.
d. Chemical structure of a cyclic compound illustrating ozonolysis products and subsequent treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the compound provided. The compound is a cyclic alkene with a double bond at the top of the ring and another double bond within the ring. This is a diene structure.
Step 2: Understand the ozonolysis reaction. Ozonolysis involves the cleavage of double bonds using ozone (O₃), followed by reductive workup with dimethyl sulfide (DMS). Each double bond is cleaved to form carbonyl compounds.
Step 3: Analyze the positions of the double bonds. The double bond at the top of the ring will be cleaved, and the double bond within the ring will also be cleaved. Each cleavage will result in the formation of carbonyl groups (aldehydes or ketones).
Step 4: Predict the products. For the top double bond, cleavage will yield two carbonyl compounds based on the substituents attached to the double bond. For the internal double bond, cleavage will yield two additional carbonyl compounds.
Step 5: Combine the results. After ozonolysis and treatment with dimethyl sulfide, the final products will be a combination of aldehydes and/or ketones depending on the structure of the original compound. Ensure to draw the products based on the positions of the cleaved double bonds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The reaction typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. The ozonide is then hydrolyzed or treated with a reducing agent to yield the final carbonyl products.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Dimethyl Sulfide (DMS) Treatment

Dimethyl sulfide (DMS) is often used as a reducing agent in organic reactions, particularly following ozonolysis. After ozonolysis, DMS can convert ozonides into more stable carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones, by reducing the ozonide intermediates. This step is crucial for obtaining the desired products in a more manageable form.
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Mechanism of Ozonolysis

The mechanism of ozonolysis involves the formation of a cyclic molozonide intermediate, which is highly unstable and rearranges to form a more stable ozonide. This ozonide can then undergo cleavage to yield carbonyl compounds. Understanding this mechanism is essential for predicting the products of ozonolysis and the subsequent reactions with DMS, as it determines the structure of the final products.
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General properties of ozonolysis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

c.

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

e.

792
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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

a.

1397
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Textbook Question

Which stereoisomer of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene forms (3S,4S)-3,4-dimethylhexane and (3R,4R)-3,4-dimethylhexane when it reacts with H2, Pd/C?

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers show what stereoisomers are formed.

g. 3,3-dimethyl-1-pentene + HBr

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Textbook Question

For each compound, show the products obtained from ozonolysis, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide.

b.

1347
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