Textbook Question
Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
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Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?
c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
c.
d.
What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
a.
What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?
a. 2-propyloxirane
b. cyclohexene oxide
What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
b.