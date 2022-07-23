Step 2: Analyze the second reaction. The starting material is CH₃CH=CHCH₃ (an alkene) reacting with H₂O in the presence of H₂SO₄. The product is CH₃CH(OH)CH₂CH₃, where the double bond is replaced by a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a hydrogen atom. This is an addition reaction where the π-bond of the alkene is broken, and new σ-bonds are formed. Since there is no change in the oxidation state of the carbon atoms, this reaction is also classified as 'neither oxidation nor reduction.'