How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?

Textbook Question
What is the product of the following reaction?
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What is the product of the following reaction?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.
While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?
What are the products of the following reaction?
On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?