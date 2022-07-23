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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 104
Chapter 9, Problem 104

As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.

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Step 1: Recall the Diels–Alder reaction mechanism, which involves a [4+2] cycloaddition between a conjugated diene (4 π-electrons) and a dienophile (2 π-electrons). In this case, both 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene can act as dienes.
Step 2: Consider the possible combinations of the two dienes. Since both 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene can react with themselves (homo-dimerization) or with each other (cross-dimerization), there are multiple possible products.
Step 3: For each combination, draw the possible regioisomers. For example, when 1,3-butadiene reacts with 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene, consider the orientation of the substituents (e.g., the methyl group) and how they affect the product's structure.
Step 4: Account for stereoisomers. The Diels–Alder reaction is stereospecific, meaning the stereochemistry of the diene and dienophile is preserved in the product. For each regioisomer, determine the possible stereoisomers (e.g., endo and exo products).
Step 5: Summarize the total number of products by combining all regioisomers and stereoisomers from the homo-dimerization and cross-dimerization reactions. Ensure that you have considered all possible combinations and orientations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing complex cyclic structures and is characterized by its stereospecificity and regioselectivity.
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Conjugated Dienes

Conjugated dienes, such as 1,3-butadiene, contain alternating double and single bonds, which allow for greater stability and reactivity in cycloaddition reactions. The electron-rich nature of these compounds makes them excellent reactants in Diels–Alder reactions, facilitating the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds.
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Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. In the Diels–Alder reaction, both factors play a crucial role in determining the specific products formed, as different orientations and positions of substituents can lead to a variety of distinct products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the product of the following reaction?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?

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Textbook Question

In 1935, J. Bredt, a German chemist, proposed that a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon unless one of the rings contains at least eight carbons. This is known as Bredt's rule. Explain why there cannot be a double bond at this position.

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Textbook Question

While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reaction?

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Textbook Question

On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?

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