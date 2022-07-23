What is the product of the following reaction?
As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.
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Key Concepts
Diels–Alder Reaction
Conjugated Dienes
Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry
How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?
In 1935, J. Bredt, a German chemist, proposed that a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon unless one of the rings contains at least eight carbons. This is known as Bredt's rule. Explain why there cannot be a double bond at this position.
While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?
What are the products of the following reaction?
On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?