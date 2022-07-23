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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 106
Chapter 9, Problem 106

While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?
Chemical structure of maleic anhydride, labeled with its name below the diagram.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the chemical properties of maleic anhydride and cyclopentadiene. Maleic anhydride is a reactive compound that can undergo Diels-Alder reactions with dienes, such as cyclopentadiene, due to its electron-deficient double bond.
Step 2: Analyze the solvent choice. Cyclopentadiene is a conjugated diene, meaning it has alternating double bonds that make it highly reactive in Diels-Alder reactions. Cyclopentane, on the other hand, is a saturated hydrocarbon and would not react with maleic anhydride.
Step 3: Consider the reaction between maleic anhydride and cyclopentadiene. When maleic anhydride is dissolved in cyclopentadiene, a Diels-Alder reaction is likely to occur, forming a new cyclic compound rather than allowing maleic anhydride to recrystallize.
Step 4: Evaluate the recrystallization process. Recrystallization requires the solute (maleic anhydride) to dissolve in a solvent and then precipitate out in a purer form upon cooling. If a chemical reaction occurs instead, recrystallization cannot be successful.
Step 5: Conclude based on the chemical interaction. Since maleic anhydride reacts with cyclopentadiene to form a Diels-Alder adduct, the recrystallization attempt was not successful. The student inadvertently caused a chemical reaction rather than recrystallization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recrystallization

Recrystallization is a purification technique used to separate a desired compound from impurities based on differences in solubility. The process involves dissolving the compound in a suitable solvent at high temperatures and then allowing it to crystallize as the solution cools. The choice of solvent is crucial, as it must dissolve the compound when hot but not when cold, ensuring that impurities remain in solution.

Diels-Alder Reaction

The Diels-Alder reaction is a cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. In this case, cyclopentadiene acts as the diene, and maleic anhydride can serve as the dienophile. If cyclopentadiene is used instead of cyclopentane, it may lead to an unexpected reaction, potentially forming a bridged product rather than allowing for successful recrystallization.
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Solvent Effects on Recrystallization

The choice of solvent significantly impacts the recrystallization process. Cyclopentadiene, being a reactive diene, can participate in chemical reactions, whereas cyclopentane is inert and would not interfere with the recrystallization of maleic anhydride. Using cyclopentadiene instead of cyclopentane may lead to the formation of new products rather than pure maleic anhydride crystals, indicating that the recrystallization was likely unsuccessful.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers of each product could be obtained?

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Textbook Question

The experiment shown next and discussed in Section 8.13 shows that the proximity of the chloride ion to C-2 in the transition state causes the 1,2-addition product to form more rapidly than the 1,4-addition product.

a. Why was it important for the investigators to know that the preceding reaction was being carried out under kinetic control?

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Textbook Question

Identify the product of the following reaction.

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Textbook Question

In 1935, J. Bredt, a German chemist, proposed that a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon unless one of the rings contains at least eight carbons. This is known as Bredt's rule. Explain why there cannot be a double bond at this position.

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Textbook Question

As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.

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Textbook Question

On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?

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