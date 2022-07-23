Predict the elimination products: The base (CH₃O⁻) will abstract an anti-periplanar β-hydrogen, leading to the formation of a double bond between C2 and the β-carbon (either C1 or C3). This can result in two possible alkenes: one with a double bond between C1 and C2, and another with a double bond between C2 and C3. Consider Zaitsev's rule, which states that the more substituted alkene is generally the major product.