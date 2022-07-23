Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
d. (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
d. (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-
Draw the major elimination product that would be obtained from each of the following reactants with a strong base and with a weak base:
a.
Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
b. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
a. (2S,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
b. (2S,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-
Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
c. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
d. (3R,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-