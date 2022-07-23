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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 111d
Chapter 10, Problem 111d

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
d. (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction. The problem specifies an E2 elimination reaction, which is a bimolecular elimination mechanism. In E2 reactions, a strong base (CH3O-) removes a proton from a β-carbon, and the leaving group (Cl in this case) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the substrate. The substrate is (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane. The chlorine atom is attached to the second carbon, and the methyl group is attached to the third carbon. The stereochemistry (R configuration) at both carbons indicates the spatial arrangement of substituents.
Step 3: Determine the β-hydrogens available for elimination. In E2 reactions, the β-hydrogens must be anti-periplanar (opposite in spatial orientation) to the leaving group. Examine the structure to identify β-carbons adjacent to the carbon bearing the chlorine atom (C2). The β-carbons are C1 and C3, and their hydrogens will be considered for elimination.
Step 4: Predict the elimination product(s). Removing a β-hydrogen from C1 or C3 will result in the formation of a double bond between C2 and the respective β-carbon. Consider the stereochemistry of the molecule and the anti-periplanar requirement to determine which β-hydrogens can be eliminated. This will help identify the stereoisomers of the product.
Step 5: Indicate stereoisomers if applicable. If the elimination leads to a double bond that can exist in cis/trans (E/Z) configurations, specify the stereoisomers formed. Use the spatial arrangement of substituents around the double bond to determine whether the product is E (opposite sides) or Z (same side).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Mechanism

The E2 mechanism is a type of elimination reaction where a base removes a proton from a β-carbon, leading to the simultaneous departure of a leaving group from the α-carbon. This concerted process results in the formation of a double bond between the α and β carbons. Understanding the stereochemistry and the orientation of the involved groups is crucial for predicting the products.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. In E2 reactions, the stereochemistry of the starting material can lead to different stereoisomers in the elimination products, such as cis and trans configurations. Identifying these isomers is essential for a complete understanding of the reaction outcomes.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity in elimination reactions indicates the preference for the formation of one constitutional isomer over others. In the case of E2 reactions, the base can abstract a proton from different β-carbons, leading to different alkene products. Recognizing which product is favored based on sterics and stability is important for predicting the major elimination product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the major elimination product that would be obtained from each of the following reactants with a strong base and with a weak base:

a.

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Explain why the rate of the reaction of 1-bromo-2-butene with ethanol is increased if silver nitrate is added to the reaction mixture.

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

c. (2R,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

a. (2S,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O

b. (2S,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-

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Textbook Question

Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the ­products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:

c. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-

d. (3R,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-

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