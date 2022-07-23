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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 114
Chapter 10, Problem 114

Explain why the rate of the reaction of 1-bromo-2-butene with ethanol is increased if silver nitrate is added to the reaction mixture.

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The reaction involves 1-bromo-2-butene, which is an alkyl halide, and ethanol, which acts as a nucleophile. The reaction mechanism is likely to proceed via a substitution reaction, specifically an SN1 mechanism due to the nature of the substrate.
Silver nitrate (AgNO₃) plays a crucial role in this reaction. Silver ions (Ag⁺) have a strong affinity for halide ions (such as Br⁻). When AgNO₃ is added, the Ag⁺ ions react with the bromide ion (Br⁻) from 1-bromo-2-butene to form an insoluble silver bromide (AgBr) precipitate.
The removal of Br⁻ as AgBr shifts the equilibrium of the reaction, effectively increasing the rate of the ionization step where the carbocation intermediate is formed. This is because the formation of the carbocation is now more favorable due to the removal of the leaving group (Br⁻).
The carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction is stabilized by resonance, as the positive charge can delocalize over the double bond in 1-bromo-2-butene. This stabilization further facilitates the SN1 mechanism.
With the carbocation intermediate formed, ethanol (acting as a nucleophile) can attack the carbocation, leading to the formation of the substitution product. The overall rate of the reaction is increased due to the role of AgNO₃ in removing Br⁻ and promoting carbocation formation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In the case of 1-bromo-2-butene, the bromine atom acts as a leaving group, and ethanol serves as the nucleophile. Understanding the mechanism of these reactions, particularly whether they proceed via an SN1 or SN2 pathway, is crucial for analyzing the reaction rate.
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Role of Silver Nitrate

Silver nitrate (AgNO3) plays a significant role in enhancing the reaction rate by forming a complex with the bromide ion (Br-) released during the reaction. This complexation effectively removes Br- from the solution, shifting the equilibrium and promoting the nucleophilic attack by ethanol. The presence of AgNO3 thus increases the concentration of the reactive species in the solution.
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Reaction Rate and Equilibrium

The rate of a chemical reaction is influenced by the concentration of reactants and the presence of catalysts or inhibitors. In this scenario, the addition of silver nitrate alters the equilibrium by reducing the concentration of the leaving group (Br-), which accelerates the reaction. Understanding Le Chatelier's principle helps explain how changes in concentration can affect the rate and direction of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

d. (2R,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-

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Textbook Question

Draw the major elimination product that would be obtained from each of the following reactants with a strong base and with a weak base:

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

1524
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

b. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-

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