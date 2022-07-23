Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the major elimination product that would be obtained from each of the following reactants with a strong base and with a weak base:
a.
Explain why the rate of the reaction of 1-bromo-2-butene with ethanol is increased if silver nitrate is added to the reaction mixture.
Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:
a. What are the elimination products?
b. Which is formed in greater yield?
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
b. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-