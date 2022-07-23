Step 5: For the E2 pathway, the methoxide ion will abstract a β-hydrogen (a hydrogen on a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). The most likely β-hydrogen to be removed is on carbon-2, leading to the formation of a double bond between carbon-2 and carbon-3. The stereochemistry of the double bond will depend on the anti-periplanar arrangement of the β-hydrogen and the leaving group during the elimination process.