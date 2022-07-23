Consider the E2 pathway: In an E2 reaction, the base (CH3O−) abstracts a β-hydrogen (a hydrogen on a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). Here, β-hydrogens are available on both C-2 and C-4. Elimination of H from C-2 forms a double bond between C-2 and C-3, while elimination of H from C-4 forms a double bond between C-3 and C-4. The resulting alkenes can have E/Z stereoisomers depending on the spatial arrangement of substituents around the double bond.