Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
c. 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane
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Key Concepts
E2 Reaction Mechanism
Stereochemistry and Stereoisomers
Zaitsev's Rule
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
a. 3-bromo-2,2,3-trimethylpentane
When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.
a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?
b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
b. 4-bromo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylpentane
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane