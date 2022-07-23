Stereochemistry and Configuration

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of E2 reactions, the configuration of the starting material (R or S) can determine the stereochemical outcome of the product. The E2 mechanism typically favors the formation of the more stable alkene, which can be influenced by the relative positions of substituents on the double bond, leading to either cis or trans configurations.