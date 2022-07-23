Kinetic Isotope Effect (KIE)

The kinetic isotope effect refers to the change in reaction rate that occurs when one atom in a molecule is replaced by one of its isotopes. In this case, the C—D bond is stronger than the C—H bond, leading to a slower reaction rate when breaking the C—D bond. The observed rate constant difference (kH > kD) indicates that the C—H bond is more easily broken, suggesting that the bond cleavage is a significant step in the reaction mechanism.