a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
b. 1-methoxybutane
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
e. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O−
f. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + CH3CH2OH
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
a. 2-methoxybutane
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
c. butylmethylamine
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
d. trans-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane + high concentration of CH3O−