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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 92a
Chapter 10, Problem 92a

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
a. 2-methoxybutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting material and the target compound. The starting material is an alkyl halide, and the target compound is 2-methoxybutane, which is an ether. This suggests that the reaction will involve a substitution reaction to introduce the methoxy (-OCH₃) group.
Step 2: Choose the appropriate alkyl halide. Since the target compound is 2-methoxybutane, the alkyl halide should have a butane backbone with the halogen attached to the second carbon. For example, 2-bromobutane (CH₃-CH(Br)-CH₂-CH₃) would be a suitable choice.
Step 3: Select the nucleophile. To introduce the methoxy group, a strong nucleophile such as sodium methoxide (NaOCH₃) or potassium methoxide (KOCH₃) can be used. These reagents provide the methoxy ion (⁻OCH₃) needed for the substitution reaction.
Step 4: Perform the reaction. Mix the 2-bromobutane with sodium methoxide (NaOCH₃) in a polar aprotic solvent such as dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) or acetone. This will promote an SN2 reaction, where the bromine atom is replaced by the methoxy group to form 2-methoxybutane.
Step 5: Purify the product. After the reaction is complete, isolate the 2-methoxybutane by distillation or another appropriate purification method to remove any unreacted starting materials or byproducts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, I). They serve as versatile intermediates in organic synthesis, allowing for various reactions such as nucleophilic substitutions and eliminations. Understanding their reactivity is crucial for manipulating them to form desired products, such as ethers or alcohols.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like a halogen) in an alkyl halide with a nucleophile. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 (unimolecular) and SN2 (bimolecular). The choice of mechanism depends on factors such as the structure of the alkyl halide and the strength of the nucleophile, which is essential for synthesizing compounds like 2-methoxybutane.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Ether Synthesis

Ether synthesis often involves the reaction of an alkyl halide with an alcohol or an alkoxide ion. In the case of preparing 2-methoxybutane, an alkoxide derived from methanol can act as a nucleophile to attack the alkyl halide, leading to the formation of the ether. Understanding the conditions and reagents required for this transformation is key to successfully synthesizing ethers in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?

b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

When the following reactions are carried out under the same conditions, the rate constant for the first reaction (kH) is found to be 7 times greater than the rate constant for the second reaction (kD). What does that tell you about the mechanism of the reaction? (Hint: a C—D bond is 1.2 kcal/mol stronger than a C—H bond.)

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Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

b. 1-methoxybutane

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion

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Textbook Question

For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.

e. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O

f. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + CH3CH2OH

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Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

c. butylmethylamine

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