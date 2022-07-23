Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like a halogen) in an alkyl halide with a nucleophile. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 (unimolecular) and SN2 (bimolecular). The choice of mechanism depends on factors such as the structure of the alkyl halide and the strength of the nucleophile, which is essential for synthesizing compounds like 2-methoxybutane.