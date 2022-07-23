a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
When the following reactions are carried out under the same conditions, the rate constant for the first reaction (kH) is found to be 7 times greater than the rate constant for the second reaction (kD). What does that tell you about the mechanism of the reaction? (Hint: a C—D bond is 1.2 kcal/mol stronger than a C—H bond.)
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
a. 2-methoxybutane
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
c. butylmethylamine
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
c. Cl− or Br−