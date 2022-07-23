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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 92b
Chapter 10, Problem 92b

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
b. 1-methoxybutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting material. The problem specifies an alkyl halide as the starting material. For 1-methoxybutane, the alkyl halide should be 1-bromobutane or 1-chlorobutane, as these contain the butane backbone with a halogen at the first carbon.
Step 2: Choose the appropriate reaction mechanism. To prepare 1-methoxybutane, a substitution reaction (SN2 mechanism) is ideal because it involves the replacement of the halogen with a methoxy group (-OCH₃). SN2 reactions work well with primary alkyl halides like 1-bromobutane.
Step 3: Select the nucleophile. The nucleophile in this reaction will be methoxide ion (CH₃O⁻), which can be generated by dissolving methanol (CH₃OH) in a strong base like sodium hydroxide (NaOH) or sodium methoxide (NaOCH₃).
Step 4: Set up the reaction conditions. Combine the alkyl halide (e.g., 1-bromobutane) with the methoxide ion in an appropriate solvent, such as methanol. Ensure the reaction is carried out under conditions favoring the SN2 mechanism, such as a polar aprotic solvent and low steric hindrance.
Step 5: Allow the reaction to proceed. The methoxide ion will attack the carbon bonded to the halogen in a backside attack, displacing the halogen and forming 1-methoxybutane. After the reaction is complete, purify the product using techniques like distillation or extraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine). They serve as versatile intermediates in organic synthesis, allowing for various reactions, including nucleophilic substitutions and eliminations. Understanding their reactivity is crucial for designing pathways to synthesize other compounds, such as ethers.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like a halogen) in an alkyl halide with a nucleophile. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 (unimolecular) and SN2 (bimolecular). The choice of mechanism affects the reaction rate and stereochemistry of the product, which is essential for synthesizing compounds like 1-methoxybutane.
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Ethers and Their Synthesis

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They can be synthesized through various methods, including the reaction of alkyl halides with alcohols or alkoxides. In the case of 1-methoxybutane, the synthesis involves the nucleophilic attack of methanol on an appropriate alkyl halide, highlighting the importance of understanding ether formation in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?

b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

When the following reactions are carried out under the same conditions, the rate constant for the first reaction (kH) is found to be 7 times greater than the rate constant for the second reaction (kD). What does that tell you about the mechanism of the reaction? (Hint: a C—D bond is 1.2 kcal/mol stronger than a C—H bond.)

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Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion

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Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

a. 2-methoxybutane

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Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

c. butylmethylamine

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Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

c. Cl or Br

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