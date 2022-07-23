Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.
a. Draw the structures of the products obtained from the reaction of each enantiomer of cis-1-chloro-2-isopropylcyclopentane with sodium methoxide in methanol.
b. Are all the products optically active?
When the following compound undergoes solvolysis in ethanol, three products are obtained. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of these products.