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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 99g,h
Chapter 10, Problem 99g,h

What are the products of the following reactions?
g.
h.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The substrate is a cyclohexane ring with a tertiary iodide group attached. The reagent is tert-butoxide (a strong, bulky base). This setup suggests an E2 elimination reaction due to the steric hindrance of the base and the tertiary nature of the substrate.
Step 2: In an E2 elimination, the base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon (adjacent to the carbon bonded to the leaving group), and the leaving group (iodine) departs simultaneously. Identify the β-hydrogens available for elimination.
Step 3: Determine the most stable alkene product. The bulky base favors the formation of the less substituted alkene (Hofmann product) due to steric hindrance. Draw the possible alkene products and select the one that aligns with this preference.
Step 4: Analyze the second reaction. The substrate is benzyl chloride, and the reagent is methoxide (CH₃O⁻), a strong nucleophile and base. This setup suggests an SN2 reaction due to the primary nature of the substrate and the strong nucleophile.
Step 5: In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the carbon bonded to the leaving group (chlorine) from the opposite side, displacing the leaving group. Draw the product where the methoxide group replaces the chlorine atom on the benzyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products that can be formed in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations can influence the products of reactions, especially in chiral environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

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What are the products of the following reactions?

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What are the products of the following reactions?

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b. Are all the products optically active?

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When the following compound undergoes solvolysis in ethanol, three products are obtained. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of these products.

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