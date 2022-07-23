Textbook Question
Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?
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Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?
What are the products of the following reactions?
g.
h.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.
a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?
b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.
a. Draw the structures of the products obtained from the reaction of each enantiomer of cis-1-chloro-2-isopropylcyclopentane with sodium methoxide in methanol.
b. Are all the products optically active?