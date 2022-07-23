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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 99a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 99a,b

What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The reactant is an alkyl iodide (1-iodobutane), and the reagent is triethylamine ((CH₃CH₂)₃N). This reaction involves nucleophilic substitution, where the iodide group is replaced by the nucleophile.
Step 2: In the first reaction, triethylamine acts as a nucleophile. It will attack the carbon bonded to iodine, displacing the iodide ion (I⁻) and forming a new bond between the carbon and the nitrogen of triethylamine.
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction. The reactant is a chiral alkyl chloride (2-chlorobutane), and the reagent is a thiolate ion (CH₃S⁻). This reaction also involves nucleophilic substitution, where the chloride group is replaced by the nucleophile.
Step 4: In the second reaction, the thiolate ion (CH₃S⁻) will attack the carbon bonded to chlorine, displacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻) and forming a new bond between the carbon and the sulfur of the thiolate group.
Step 5: Consider stereochemistry for the second reaction. Since the carbon bonded to chlorine is chiral, the nucleophilic substitution may proceed via an SN2 mechanism, leading to inversion of configuration at the chiral center.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products that can be formed in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations can influence the products of reactions, especially in chiral environments.
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Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?

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What are the products of the following reactions?

e.

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What are the products of the following reactions?

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Textbook Question

When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.

a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?

b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?

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What are the products of the following reactions?

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Textbook Question

For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.

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