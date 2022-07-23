Textbook Question
Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?
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Which of following ethers cannot be made by a Williamson ether synthesis?
What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
What are the products of the following reactions?
g.
h.
When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.
a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?
b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?
What are the products of the following reactions?
f.
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane