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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 23b
Chapter 10, Problem 23b

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
b. Structural formula of an alkyl halide with a chlorine atom and multiple carbon chains, illustrating an E2 reaction scenario.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the E2 elimination mechanism. E2 is a bimolecular elimination reaction where a base removes a proton from a β-carbon (adjacent to the carbon bonded to the leaving group), and the leaving group departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Step 2: Identify the alkyl halide structure. Analyze the given alkyl halide to determine the position of the leaving group (halide) and the β-hydrogens available for elimination.
Step 3: Determine the most substituted alkene product. According to Zaitsev's rule, the major product of an E2 reaction is typically the more substituted alkene, as it is more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 4: Consider stereochemistry. For an E2 reaction, the β-hydrogen and the leaving group must be anti-periplanar (in opposite planes). Ensure that the geometry of the molecule allows for this arrangement.
Step 5: Write the structure of the major elimination product. Based on the β-hydrogen abstraction and the departure of the leaving group, draw the most substituted alkene that satisfies the anti-periplanar requirement and Zaitsev's rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted process where a base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This mechanism requires strong bases and typically occurs in a single step, leading to the formation of alkenes. The stereochemistry of the substrate can influence the product distribution.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, I). The reactivity of alkyl halides in elimination reactions is influenced by the structure of the carbon chain (primary, secondary, or tertiary) and the nature of the leaving group. Understanding the type of alkyl halide is crucial for predicting the major product of an E2 reaction.
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Regioselectivity and Zaitsev's Rule

Regioselectivity in elimination reactions refers to the preference for forming one alkene over another when multiple products are possible. Zaitsev's Rule states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double bond) is generally the major product in E2 reactions. This principle helps predict the outcome of reactions involving different alkyl halides.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

f.

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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

c.

1572
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

e.

1483
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

a.

b.

915
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

a.

1269
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