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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 45b
Chapter 10, Problem 45b

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
b. Chemical structure of an alkyl halide with a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain connected to a benzene ring.

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1
Identify the alkyl halide structure provided in the problem. For an E2 reaction, the structure of the alkyl halide (primary, secondary, or tertiary) will influence the elimination process and the resulting products.
Determine the β-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon atoms adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). These β-hydrogens are necessary for the elimination process to occur.
Consider the base used in the reaction. A strong base is typically required for an E2 reaction. The base will abstract a β-hydrogen, leading to the formation of a double bond between the α-carbon (carbon bearing the leaving group) and the β-carbon.
Apply Zaitsev's rule to predict the major product. Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons) is usually the major product, unless steric hindrance or a bulky base favors the less substituted alkene (Hofmann product).
Draw the possible alkene products, considering all β-hydrogens that can be eliminated. Ensure to show the stereochemistry (E/Z isomers) if applicable, as E2 reactions can lead to different stereoisomers depending on the anti-periplanar geometry of the β-hydrogen and the leaving group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted mechanism where a base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This reaction typically requires strong bases and occurs in a single step, making it essential to understand the stereochemistry and regioselectivity involved.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, I). Their structure influences reactivity in elimination reactions, as the type of halide and the carbon's hybridization (primary, secondary, or tertiary) determine the feasibility and products of the E2 reaction.
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Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

In E2 reactions, regioselectivity refers to the preference for the formation of one alkene product over another, often influenced by the stability of the resulting double bond. Stereochemistry is also crucial, as the orientation of substituents around the double bond can lead to different isomers, impacting the overall product distribution in the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

a.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

b.

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Textbook Question

a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.

b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

a.

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Textbook Question

a. Assuming that the two compounds shown below have the same stability, which one would you expect to be more reactive in an SN1 reaction?

b. Draw the products that each would form when the solvent is ethanol.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

c.

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