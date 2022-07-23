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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 42
Chapter 10, Problem 42

Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following ­compound reacts with sodium methoxide:
Brominated cyclohexane with two methyl groups, illustrating the anti-coplanar arrangement for elimination reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound. The molecule is a cyclohexane ring with two ethyl groups attached in a trans configuration and an iodine atom attached in an axial position. Sodium methoxide (CH3ONa) is a strong nucleophile and base.
Step 2: Consider the reaction mechanism. Sodium methoxide can act as a nucleophile in a substitution reaction or as a base in an elimination reaction. The axial iodine atom is a good leaving group, making the molecule prone to nucleophilic substitution.
Step 3: Evaluate steric hindrance for elimination. For elimination to occur, a β-hydrogen must be anti-periplanar to the leaving group (iodine). In this case, the β-hydrogens on the cyclohexane ring are equatorial, and none are anti-periplanar to the axial iodine. This geometric constraint prevents elimination.
Step 4: Favor substitution. Since elimination is sterically hindered, substitution becomes the favored pathway. Sodium methoxide attacks the carbon bonded to iodine, replacing the iodine with a methoxy group (CH3O−). This reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism due to the strong nucleophile and the primary nature of the carbon attached to iodine.
Step 5: Conclude why elimination does not occur. The lack of anti-periplanar β-hydrogens and the favorable conditions for SN2 substitution explain why only the substitution product is obtained in this reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In this case, sodium methoxide (CH3ONa) acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbon atom bonded to the iodine (the leaving group). The reaction typically follows either an SN1 or SN2 mechanism, depending on the structure of the substrate and the conditions.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule (like water or hydrogen halide) from a larger molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The E2 mechanism is a common type of elimination that requires a strong base and typically occurs in a concerted manner. However, in this scenario, the steric hindrance and the structure of the substrate favor substitution over elimination.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In this case, the bulky substituents on the cyclohexane ring create significant steric hindrance, making it difficult for the base to access the hydrogen atoms necessary for elimination. This steric effect favors the nucleophilic substitution pathway, leading to the formation of a substitution product instead of an elimination product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

a.

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Textbook Question

You were told in [SECTION 7.11] that is best to use a methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide for the reaction of an acetylide ion with an alkyl halide. Explain why this is so.

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Textbook Question

a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.

b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?

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Textbook Question

a. Assuming that the two compounds shown below have the same stability, which one would you expect to be more reactive in an SN1 reaction?

b. Draw the products that each would form when the solvent is ethanol.

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Textbook Question

How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl ­bromide with CH3O in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S?

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