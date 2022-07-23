Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?
Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following compound reacts with sodium methoxide:
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Elimination Reactions
Steric Hindrance
What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
a.
You were told in [SECTION 7.11] that is best to use a methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide for the reaction of an acetylide ion with an alkyl halide. Explain why this is so.
a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.
b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?
a. Assuming that the two compounds shown below have the same stability, which one would you expect to be more reactive in an SN1 reaction?
b. Draw the products that each would form when the solvent is ethanol.
How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl bromide with CH3O− in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S−?