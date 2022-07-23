What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
a.
What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
a.
You were told in [SECTION 7.11] that is best to use a methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide for the reaction of an acetylide ion with an alkyl halide. Explain why this is so.
What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
b.
Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following compound reacts with sodium methoxide:
a. Assuming that the two compounds shown below have the same stability, which one would you expect to be more reactive in an SN1 reaction?
b. Draw the products that each would form when the solvent is ethanol.
How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl bromide with CH3O− in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S−?