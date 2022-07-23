SN1 Reactions

SN1 (Substitution Nucleophilic Unimolecular) reactions proceed through a two-step mechanism where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. The stability of the carbocation is crucial; tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones. However, 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane's steric hindrance can lead to a less stable carbocation, making SN1 reactions less favorable.