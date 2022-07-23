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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 27a
Chapter 10, Problem 27a

Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.
(a)

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1
Step 1: Recall the definition of an allylic carbon. An allylic carbon is a carbon atom that is directly adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). This means it is one bond away from the double bond.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the molecule provided in part (a). Locate the carbon-carbon double bond (C=C) in the molecule.
Step 3: Identify all carbon atoms that are directly bonded to the carbon atoms involved in the double bond. These are the allylic carbons.
Step 4: Verify that the identified allylic carbons are not part of the double bond itself. Allylic carbons are adjacent to the double bond, not part of it.
Step 5: Highlight or mark the allylic carbons in the structure for clarity and ensure no other carbons meet the criteria of being adjacent to the double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allylic Carbon

An allylic carbon is a carbon atom that is directly adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). In organic chemistry, these carbons are significant because they can participate in various reactions, such as allylic substitutions, due to their unique reactivity. Identifying allylic carbons is crucial for understanding reaction mechanisms and predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions.
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Double Bond Structure

The double bond structure consists of two shared pairs of electrons between two carbon atoms, denoted as C=C. This structure not only influences the geometry of the molecule, making it planar around the double bond, but also affects the reactivity of the molecule. Recognizing the position and nature of double bonds is essential for identifying allylic carbons and understanding their role in organic reactions.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The presence of double bonds and lone pairs can alter the bond angles and overall shape of the molecule, impacting its reactivity and interactions. Understanding molecular geometry is vital for visualizing the location of allylic carbons and predicting how they will behave in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

HBr and peroxides are also used to generate 1-bromo-1-alkenes. Suggest a starting reactant that would successfully undergo this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following alkene halogenation reactions. [D is the symbol for deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

We show in Chapter 12 that C― Br bonds can break to give a carbocation and a bromide anion. For which of the organohalides (A or B) would you expect this process to be fastest? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following alkene halogenation reactions. [D is the symbol for deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen.]

(b)

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