Anti-Markovnikov's Rule

Anti-Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to alkenes, the hydrogen atom will add to the more substituted carbon atom, while the halide (in this case, bromine) will add to the less substituted carbon. This rule is particularly relevant in reactions involving peroxides, as they promote the formation of radicals that lead to this specific product distribution, which is essential for identifying the correct starting reactant.