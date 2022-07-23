Textbook Question
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(b)
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For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(b)
Which reaction, E2 or Sₙ2, would you expect to be more favorable at higher temperatures?
For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(a)
For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(d)
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(c)
For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(b)