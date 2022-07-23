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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 48
Chapter 11, Problem 48

Which reaction, E2 or Sₙ2, would you expect to be more favorable at higher temperatures?
Flowchart illustrating SN1, SN2, E1, and E2 reactions with reactants, conditions, and products labeled.

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1
Understand the key differences between E2 (bimolecular elimination) and Sₙ2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) reactions. E2 reactions result in the formation of a double bond (elimination), while Sₙ2 reactions involve the substitution of a leaving group with a nucleophile.
Recall that elimination reactions, such as E2, are generally favored at higher temperatures because they lead to an increase in entropy (ΔS). The formation of a double bond and the release of a small molecule (e.g., HBr or HCl) result in more disorder in the system.
Consider the thermodynamic equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS. At higher temperatures (T), the entropy term (TΔS) becomes more significant. Since elimination reactions have a positive ΔS, the ΔG for E2 reactions becomes more negative at higher temperatures, making them more favorable.
In contrast, Sₙ2 reactions involve a single-step substitution mechanism, which does not significantly increase entropy. Therefore, Sₙ2 reactions are less influenced by temperature compared to E2 reactions.
Conclude that E2 reactions are more favorable at higher temperatures due to the greater contribution of the entropy term (TΔS) in the Gibbs free energy equation, which drives the reaction toward elimination.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted process where a base abstracts a proton while a leaving group departs, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This mechanism typically favors more substituted alkenes and is influenced by sterics and the strength of the base. Higher temperatures can promote elimination reactions like E2 due to increased kinetic energy, which helps overcome activation barriers.
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Sₙ2 Reaction Mechanism

The Sₙ2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) reaction involves a nucleophile attacking an electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This mechanism is characterized by a single transition state and is favored by strong nucleophiles and less sterically hindered substrates. Higher temperatures can lead to increased reaction rates, but Sₙ2 reactions are generally more favorable at lower temperatures due to their dependence on the stability of the transition state.
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Temperature Effects on Reaction Equilibria

Temperature plays a crucial role in determining the favorability of chemical reactions. According to Le Chatelier's principle, increasing temperature can shift equilibria towards endothermic processes. In the context of E2 and Sₙ2 reactions, E2 is often favored at higher temperatures because elimination reactions are typically endothermic, while Sₙ2 reactions, being more exothermic, may be less favorable under the same conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?

(c)

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Textbook Question

For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.

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For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?

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Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.

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Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.

(a)

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