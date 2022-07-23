Temperature Effects on Reaction Equilibria

Temperature plays a crucial role in determining the favorability of chemical reactions. According to Le Chatelier's principle, increasing temperature can shift equilibria towards endothermic processes. In the context of E2 and Sₙ2 reactions, E2 is often favored at higher temperatures because elimination reactions are typically endothermic, while Sₙ2 reactions, being more exothermic, may be less favorable under the same conditions.