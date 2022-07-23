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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 49d
Chapter 11, Problem 49d

For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?
(d) Chemical reaction diagram showing two structures with a double-headed arrow indicating equilibrium.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the principle of Le Chatelier's Principle, which states that a system at equilibrium will adjust to counteract changes imposed on it. Temperature changes affect equilibrium based on whether the reaction is exothermic or endothermic.
Step 2: Determine whether the reaction is exothermic (releases heat) or endothermic (absorbs heat). This information is crucial because increasing temperature favors the endothermic direction and decreasing temperature favors the exothermic direction.
Step 3: Analyze the reaction equation provided. If the reaction is not explicitly labeled as exothermic or endothermic, look for clues such as ΔH values or descriptions in the problem statement.
Step 4: If the reaction is endothermic, increasing the temperature will shift the equilibrium toward the products (right side). If the reaction is exothermic, increasing the temperature will shift the equilibrium toward the reactants (left side).
Step 5: Apply this understanding to the given reaction and predict the direction of the equilibrium shift based on the temperature increase. Ensure you consider all relevant thermodynamic data provided in the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for predicting how changes in temperature, pressure, or concentration will affect the position of equilibrium in a chemical reaction.
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Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions

Reactions can be classified as endothermic or exothermic based on their heat exchange with the surroundings. Endothermic reactions absorb heat, while exothermic reactions release heat. Understanding whether a reaction is endothermic or exothermic is essential for predicting how temperature changes will influence the direction of the equilibrium.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. Changes in temperature can alter the value of K, thereby affecting the position of equilibrium. Knowing how K changes with temperature helps in determining which side of the reaction is favored under different thermal conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Which reaction, E2 or Sₙ2, would you expect to be more favorable at higher temperatures?

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Textbook Question

For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?

(c)

1073
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Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(a)

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Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(c)

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Textbook Question

For the following reactions we have not seen yet, which side, if either, would be favored by increasing the temperature?

(b)

694
views