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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 12.50c
Chapter 11, Problem 12.50c

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?


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Verified step by step guidance
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insert step 1: Identify the type of reaction mechanism involved in both elimination and substitution reactions.
insert step 2: Consider the structure of the substrate in the given reaction. Is it primary, secondary, or tertiary? This will influence whether elimination or substitution is favored.
insert step 3: Analyze the nature of the leaving group and the nucleophile/base. A strong base typically favors elimination, while a good nucleophile favors substitution.
insert step 4: Evaluate the reaction conditions, such as temperature and solvent. Higher temperatures generally favor elimination reactions.
insert step 5: Compare the steric hindrance around the reactive center. More steric hindrance can lead to a preference for elimination over substitution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination vs. Substitution Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure. In contrast, substitution reactions replace one atom or group with another. The preference for elimination over substitution often depends on factors such as the structure of the substrate, the nature of the leaving group, and the reaction conditions.
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Intro to Substitution/Elimination Problems

Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double bond) is typically the major product. This is because more substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect of alkyl groups, making elimination reactions favor the formation of these products.
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Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Reaction Conditions and Mechanisms

The conditions under which a reaction occurs significantly influence whether elimination or substitution is favored. For example, strong bases and high temperatures typically promote elimination reactions, while nucleophiles and lower temperatures favor substitution. Understanding the mechanisms (e.g., E2 for elimination and SN2 for substitution) helps predict the outcome based on the reactants and conditions.
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Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following SN1 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.

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Textbook Question

Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following SN2 reactions should proceed at a faster rate? Justify your answer on a reaction coordinate diagram.

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Textbook Question

The allylic bromide below gives two SN1 products. Justify the formation of each.

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Textbook Question

Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions.

(c)

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