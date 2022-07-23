Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution reactions, the stereochemical outcome can vary significantly depending on whether the reaction follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism. For example, SN2 reactions result in inversion of configuration at the chiral center, while SN1 reactions can lead to racemization due to the formation of a planar carbocation intermediate.