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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 54d
Chapter 11, Problem 54d

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(d) Chemical structure showing a cyclic compound with chlorine and an alcohol group, indicating a substitution reaction.

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of substitution reaction (SN1 or SN2) based on the substrate, nucleophile, and solvent. SN1 reactions typically occur with tertiary substrates and polar protic solvents, while SN2 reactions occur with primary or secondary substrates and polar aprotic solvents.
Step 2: Analyze the stereochemistry of the substrate. If the reaction is SN2, it will proceed via a backside attack, leading to an inversion of configuration at the stereocenter. If the reaction is SN1, the intermediate carbocation is planar, and the product will be a racemic mixture if the stereocenter is involved.
Step 3: Determine the nucleophile's role in the reaction. A strong nucleophile favors SN2 reactions, while a weak nucleophile is more compatible with SN1 reactions. Consider the nucleophile's charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance.
Step 4: Predict the product by substituting the leaving group with the nucleophile. For SN2 reactions, ensure the stereochemical inversion is applied. For SN1 reactions, account for the possibility of a racemic mixture if applicable.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemical outcome and ensure the product is consistent with the reaction mechanism. Double-check the stability of the intermediate (if SN1) and the stereochemical inversion (if SN2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is a two-step process involving carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products and stereochemical outcomes of the reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution reactions, the stereochemical outcome can vary significantly depending on whether the reaction follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism. For example, SN2 reactions result in inversion of configuration at the chiral center, while SN1 reactions can lead to racemization due to the formation of a planar carbocation intermediate.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating nucleophilic substitution. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize the negative charge after departure is critical; good leaving groups, such as halides or sulfonate esters, enhance the reaction rate. Identifying the nature of the leaving group is essential for predicting the feasibility and outcome of substitution reactions.
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Related Practice
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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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