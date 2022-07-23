Why is the SN1 reaction shown an inefficient way of synthesizing ethers?
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 70
Chapter 12, Problem 70
How could the reaction in Figure 13.67(b) be modified to produce the following ether?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ether product structure: The ether shown in the image is a cyclic ether with a cyclopentyl group and a branched alkyl chain.
Determine the starting materials: To form an ether, you typically need an alcohol and an alkyl halide. In this case, identify the two parts of the ether that could come from these starting materials.
Select the appropriate alcohol: The oxygen atom in the ether is typically derived from the alcohol. Here, the alcohol could be cyclopentanol, which will provide the cyclopentyl group.
Choose the alkyl halide: The remaining part of the ether, the branched alkyl chain, should come from an alkyl halide. Identify the corresponding alkyl halide that matches this structure.
Consider the reaction conditions: Use a Williamson ether synthesis, which involves the deprotonation of the alcohol to form an alkoxide ion, followed by nucleophilic substitution with the alkyl halide. Ensure the reaction conditions favor the formation of the desired ether.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ethers
Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They are commonly represented by the general formula R-O-R', where R and R' can be the same or different carbon chains. Understanding the structure and properties of ethers is essential for modifying reactions to synthesize them effectively.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In the context of ether synthesis, this often occurs through the reaction of an alcohol with an alkyl halide, where the alcohol acts as a nucleophile. Recognizing the mechanisms of these reactions is crucial for modifying conditions to achieve the desired ether product.
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Reaction Conditions
The conditions under which a chemical reaction occurs, including temperature, solvent, and catalysts, significantly influence the reaction pathway and product formation. For ether synthesis, adjusting these conditions can help favor the formation of the desired ether over side products. Understanding how to manipulate these factors is key to successfully modifying the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Identify the alkene and alcohol partners that could be used to make the following ethers.
(a)
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Textbook Question
Predict the product and show an arrow-pushing mechanism for the first step of the alkoxymercuration reaction.
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Textbook Question
Two different Williamson ether syntheses can be used to make the compound in (a). Show them. The compound in (b), however, can only be made one way. Show it and explain why a second Williamson ether synthesis is not possible.
(a)
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Textbook Question
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the acid-catalyzed addition of an alcohol to an alkene. Which step is rate-determining?
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Textbook Question
Starting with hydrogen sulfide, suggest a synthesis of the following thioether that makes use of two different haloalkanes.
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